Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo is working to repair some water infrastructure and has issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory is in effect for houses on both sides of Arthur Avenue from Dearborn Avenue to East Main Street, not including the northeast corner of Dearborn Avenue and Arthur Avenue. The advisory also covers 2906 East Main Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairing water infrastructure can cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory within 72 hours, on Saturday.