KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Work on the water system prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect on both sides of Arthur Avenue from E. Main Street to Dearborn Avenue and at one E. Main Street address in Kalamazoo Township.

A map released by the city shows the area affected by a boil water advisory.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs on the water system caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the it. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by the end of the week.