KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo’s Parchment neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect the following locations:

East Glenguile Street : Both sides of Riverview Drive (western boundary) to Groveland Avenue (eastern boundary). It does not include the northeast corner of Glenguile Street and Riverview Drive or the northeast corner of Elmhurst Avenue and Glenguile Street. Does not include the northwest and southwest corners of Groveland Avenue and Glenguile Street.

: Both sides of Riverview Drive (western boundary) to Groveland Avenue (eastern boundary). It does not include the northeast corner of Glenguile Street and Riverview Drive or the northeast corner of Elmhurst Avenue and Glenguile Street. Does not include the northwest and southwest corners of Groveland Avenue and Glenguile Street. Riverview Drive : Only includes 336 North Riverview Drive.

: Only includes 336 North Riverview Drive. Oak Grove Avenue: Only includes 229 Oak Grove Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Sunday.