KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Work on the water system in Kalamazoo prompted a boil water advisory Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect along the loop of Pine Grove Lane, Fair Oaks Drive and Sycamore Lane, as well as one address on Shelter Pointe Drive.

A map showing the area affected by a boil water advisory issued March 21, 2023.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water infrastructure repairs can cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.