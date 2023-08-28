KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Scheduled work on hydrants has prompted a boil water advisory in one Kalamazoo neighborhood.

The advisory went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday at addresses on S. Burdick Street, Lake Street, John Street and E. Stockbridge Avenue.

A map shows where a boil water advisory was issued for a Kalamazoo neighborhood due to hydrant work.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s OK to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the water system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.