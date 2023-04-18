KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A repair in the water system has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect on East Main Street from North 26th Street to just east of Merry Brook Street. It includes all addresses on Merry Brook Street, Cedar Brook Drive, Spruce Brook Drive, Fawn Brook Drive and Willow Brook Drive.

A map from the city of Kalamazoo showing the areas affected by the boil water advisory. (April 18, 2023)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The work on the water infrastructure will cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.