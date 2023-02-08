KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.

The advisory is in effect for both sides of Lauderdale Drive from the south cul-de-sac to W Main Street. The southwest and southeast corners of the intersection of W Main Street and Lauderdale Drive are also included in the advisory.

Courtesy City of Kalamazoo

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs to the water infrastructure could cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Saturday.