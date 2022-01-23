Boil water advisories for parts of Kzoo lifted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two boil water advisories issued in Kalamazoo due to water infrastructure repair work has been lifted.
The advisories were issued Friday for the following locations:
- Both sides of Charlotte Avenue from Sherwood Avenue to just north of Bridge Street. The advisory does not include the northwest and southwest corners of Sherwood and Charlotte.
- Both sides of Dwight Avenue from Sherwood to Bridge Street. It does not include the northwest corner of Sherwood and Dwight.
- Both sides of Hotop Avenue from Gilbert Avenue to Dwight Avenue. It does not include the northeast and southeast corners of Gilbert and Hotop.
- Both sides of Bridge Street from Charlotte Avenue (western boundary) to Dwight Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway.
- 1403 Sherwood Avenue.
- Both sides of Lorraine Avenue from Ferdon Road to Broadway Avenue. It does not include the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Lorraine Avenue.
- 2807 and 2901 Ferdon Road.
- 2720 Wellington Road.
- 2822 Broadway Avenue.
The advisories have now been lifted, and water in that area is safe to consume, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Sunday release.