Boil water advisories for parts of Kzoo lifted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The private detective who found the body of Brendan Santo told News 8 it would not have happened without his wife’s insistence.

“One night she just looked at me and said, ‘If anyone can find Brendan, you can. Ryan, go and find this boy,’” recalled Ryan Robison, the private investigator whose underwater camera found Santo’s body in the Red Cedar River Thursday.