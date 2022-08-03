KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.

The advisory is in effect in the Eastwood neighborhood, in the following areas:

Ira Avenue : Both sides from Dearborn Avenue to East Main street. Does not include the northeast and northwest corners of Ira Avenue and Dearborn Avenue.

: Both sides from Dearborn Avenue to East Main street. Does not include the northeast and northwest corners of Ira Avenue and Dearborn Avenue. Coy Avenue : Only 2425 Coy Avenue

: Only 2425 Coy Avenue East Main Street: Only 2434 and 2502 East Main Street

A map of the affected areas, courtesy of the City of Kalamazoo. (Aug. 3, 2022)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repair work is expected to cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by August 6.