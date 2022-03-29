KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood due to water infrastructure maintenance.

The advisory is in effect for both sides of Davis Street from Wheaton Avenue (southern boundary) to Vine Street (northern boundary). It does not include 818, 824, 840, 842, 849, 901, 902, and 926 Davis Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.