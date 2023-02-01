KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.

The advisory will be in effect starting Friday at 9 a.m. The water will be shut off on both sides of Shakespeare Avenue from Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, East Stockbridge Avenue from Byron Avenue to Schuster Avenue, not including the northwest corner of Schuster and East Stockbridge.

It will also include both sides of Byron Avenue from East Stockbridge to Egleston Avenue, both sides of Egleston Avenue from Byron to Schuster, 1926 Lake Street and 2016 Clinton Avenue.

A map of the boil water advisory issued on Feb. 1, 2023 (Courtesy City of Kalamazoo)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main repairs can cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back as soon as possible. They expect to lift the advisory by Monday.