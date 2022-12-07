KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Water infrastructure maintenance has prompted a boil water advisory in the Burke Acres neighborhood of Kalamazoo.

The advisory is in effect in the following locations:

Mount Olivet Road : Both sides from Virginia Avenue (western boundary) to Courtlandt Avenue (eastern boundary), not including 2535 Mount Olivet Road.

: Both sides from Virginia Avenue (western boundary) to Courtlandt Avenue (eastern boundary), not including 2535 Mount Olivet Road. Courtlandt Avenue : Both sides of the road from Chandler Avenue (northern boundary) to Mount Olivet Road (southern boundary).

: Both sides of the road from Chandler Avenue (northern boundary) to Mount Olivet Road (southern boundary). Chandler Avenue : From Virginia Avenue (western boundary) to Courtlandt Avenue (eastern boundary), only including 1721 and 1729 Chandler Avenue.

: From Virginia Avenue (western boundary) to Courtlandt Avenue (eastern boundary), only including 1721 and 1729 Chandler Avenue. Troy Avenue: From Virginia Avenue (western boundary) to Courtlandt Avenue (eastern boundary), only including 1720, 1728 and 1729 Troy Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repairs to the water infrastructure can cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Wednesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Dec. 12.