Boil Water advisory for parts of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo is working to repair some water infrastructure and has issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory is in effect for five areas:

Charlotte Avenue: Both sides of the street from Sherwood Avenue to 350 feet north of Bridge Street. It does not include the northwest and southwest corners of Sherwood and Charlotte Ave.

Dwight Avenue: Both sides of the road from Sherwood Avenue to Bridge Street. This does not include the northwest corner of Sherwood Avenue and Dwight Avenue.

Hotop Avenue: Both sides of the road from Gilbert Avenue to Dwight Avenue. Does not include the northeast and southeast corners of Gilbert Avenue and Hotop Avenue.

Bridge Street: Both sides of the street from Charlotte Avenue to Dwight Avenue.

Sherwood Avenue: Only includes 1403 Sherwood Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo (Jan. 21, 2022)

Repairing water infrastructure cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Jan. 21.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Jan. 24.