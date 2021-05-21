Boil water advisory after Portage water main break

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory for a few homes in Portage.

The advisory is in effect in the 9100 block of S. Westnedge Avenue between Oakview and S. Shore drives. A dozen or so homes are affected.

A map provided by the city of Portage shows where a boil water advisory is in effect after a water main break on May 21, 2021.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Officials say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They will make an announcement when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions can call the Portage Department of Transportation and Utilities at 269.329.4422.