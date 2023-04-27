KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police officers lifted a minivan to pull out a man who got trapped underneath, body camera video shows.

It happened April 15 on Hutchinson Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday Facebook post. The 50-year-old man was working on the minivan when it fell off a jack.

The man was under the car for about 10 minutes. At first, he was able to talk, but the pressure on his chest eventually sent him into cardiac arrest. He had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

Officers lifted the van just enough for one of them and a bystander to pull the man out. KDPS posted the bodycam video online.

“You want to lift it up?” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

“Sure,” another replied.

“You guys ready?” an officer said. “On three. One, two, three, go!”

“Got him!” said the officer who pulled him out.

They started CPR and the man began breathing again.

KDPS identified the officers who lifted the van as Sgt. Hutson, Sgt. Mireles, Officer Baldwin and Officer Brink. Sgt. Luthy pulled the man out.