Bodycam video shows confrontation ahead of shooting that killed deputy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Body camera footage shows the moments that led up to a car chase and shooting that left a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy and armed man dead.

Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire died a day after he was shot during the chase on Aug. 14. The suspect Kyle Goidosik was killed in a gunfight with deputies.

Body camera footage from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office captured deputies confronting Goidosik at a gas station near Galesburg, the chase and the shootout with Goidosik and deputies. The video released is not from Proxmire and does not show the moment he was shot.

Goidosik was wanted on traffic related charges earlier in the day. The video shows that after the deputies approached him while his van was parked at a pump, he started to pull a gun from his shorts as he yelled, “Back up right now.”

After the deputy wearing the bodycam radioed back to dispatchers that Goidosik had pulled a gun, he then went toward the Subway restaurant in the gas station, telling bystanders to take cover.

“Get in! He has a gun,” the deputy exclaimed. “Duck!”

While the deputy was inside, Goidosik got in his van and took off. Deputies were not far behind him.

The 22-minute chase had multiple radio reports of gunfire before Goidosik crashed his van along a rural road in Climax Township.

The bodycam video captured an exchange of gunfire, with multiple rounds fired. Deputies shouted commands to Goidosik with guns still drawn.

“Don’t move! Let me see your hands! Show me your * hands,” they shouted.

The video shows deputies beginning to approach Goidosik and realize he was hit. Bodycam audio picked them up saying, “pull him out now” as they radioed for EMS. Footage shows CPR being performed on Goidosik for minutes, but investigators later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Proxmire died from his injuries on Aug. 15 and was posthumously promoted from deputy to sergeant.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says memorials in his honor continue to be dedicated or are in the works.