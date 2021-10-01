Black women to come together for Power Table Talk in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of women in Kalamazoo will come together Sunday to raise awareness and help each other overcome issues that Black women face.

The goal of the Power Table Talk and Brunch is the give Black women a sense of community.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Kalamazoo. Organizers plan to strategize as well as build power and better support one another as Black women.

They want the event to serve as a safe space to talk about issues such as reproductive rights, voting and social justice.

“The only way this country is going to do better is if Black women do better. We hear that all the time. If there is an issue and we take care of it for Black people, we take care of it for everybody,” said Tameka Ramsey with Black Women’s Round Table Metro Detroit.

“It’s a chance for us to have representation and voice to the most critical issues facing our community,” said Stephanie Williams, the Michigan Regional Coordinator for the Black Voter’s Matter Fund.

The event is free to attend. You can register online.