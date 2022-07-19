LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Eleven months after Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire was killed in the line of duty, a bill dedicating part of a highway in Kalamazoo in his honor has been signed by the governor.

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

House Bill 5720 proposed that the section of US-131 from West U Avenue to mile marker 35 be called “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.” The cost of adding memorial signs to the highway has been covered by donations.

It was sponsored by Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo. The bill passed the state house in March and the senate at the end of June.

“Ryan always made it a point to look up the names on those signs in our travels,” said Proxmire’s wife, Roanna Proxmire. “Their lives matter and are remembered, and now his name on this sign will serve as a reminder of his dedication to his job and community, his belief in justice, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Whitmer also signed three other bills on Tuesday that renamed portions of highways across the state to recognize fallen military officers and police officers.