Bill to honor Sgt. Proxmire passes the Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill that would dedicate a portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo to honor Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire has passed the Michigan House, according to Rep. Julie M. Rogers, D-Kalamazoo.

The bill was introduced in November to honor the memory of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ryan Proxmire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in August 2021.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Rogers and supported by the sergeant’s wife, Roanna Proxmire, who said designating a section of the highway would be important for the community.

“It’s a reminder of who we are in our communities and what we represent. The memorial — although we do not need it, our family doesn’t need that reminder — it is important for our community and our public to never forget. That sign and his name on that sign represents who he was to his community. The people who knew him and dealt with him will see that and be reminded,” she said at the House Transportation Committee’s hearing in February.

Next, the bill will move to the Senate for approval.

If passed, the stretch of highway along US-131 from West U Avenue to mile marker 35 would be known as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.” This location was chosen specifically for its meaning to the sheriff’s office and the Proxmire family.

Proposed location of the Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire highway, if the bill passes the Senate.

“That’s an area his family is from: the Three Rivers-Schoolcraft area,” Rep. Rogers explained. “So that was a commonly traveled route of his as he went from the county sheriff’s office down back home each day after work.”

The cost of adding memorial signs to the highway has already been covered by donations.

His family and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office hope that if the bill passes, the highway will be a great reminder of Sgt. Proxmire. “Ultimately that is our best tribute to him,” his wife said.