KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill to dedicate part of US-131 in Kalamazoo to Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire has passed the Michigan Senate.

The bill to honor the memory of Proxmire passed unanimously, Rep. Julie M. Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, told News 8. Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty in August of 2021.

It will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

The bill dedicates the stretch of highway along US-131 from West U Avenue to mile marker 35 as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.” The cost of adding memorial signs to the highway has been covered by donations.