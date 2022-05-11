KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Bike Week wraps up this weekend with a fundraiser for a program that teaches kids life skills through bicycles.

Open Roads is a nonprofit that teaches children practical life skills for their future, including mechanical skills and social skills.

Open Roads’ Bike-A-Palooza takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event starts with a bike ride from Riverview Launch to the nature center and back. After that, guests can take part in games, a silent auction and enjoy live music.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the event. More information can be found at openroadsbike.org.

