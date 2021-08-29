Bicyclist seriously injured after crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Kalamazoo Sunday.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of W Kalamazoo Avenue and N Park Street.

The bicyclist, a 28-year-old man, was going through the intersection’s crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle driving west on W Kalamazoo Avenue, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

West Kalamazoo Avenue was closed from Park Street to Cooley Street for about 90 minutes because of the crash. It has since been reopened.

The driver of the vehicle was questioned by officers on scene, KDPS said.

Officers do not believe alcohol is a factor.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call KDPS at 337.8994 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.