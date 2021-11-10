Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Kzoo ID’d; driver sought

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Kalamazoo.

On Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Charles Lynn Markwell, 73.

Markwell was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Gull Road near the intersection of Rockingham Avenue in Comstock Township.

The sheriff’s office said authorities have found the vehicle but continued to search for the driver. No suspect description was released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.