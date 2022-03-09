Best time to book flights is now, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With gas prices continuing to climb, many may be thinking twice about driving for their spring vacations and instead take their travel to the skies. Airport administrators say now is the best time to buy your tickets.

“Book soon because the airlines, if this sustains, will have to make changes to their ticket prices,” Craig Williams of Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport said.

Williams explained rising costs that stay high can trickle down to airfare. In this case, it’s the rising cost of airline fuel.

“Higher prices for commodities lead to higher costs for everyone else,” Williams said.

Williams says passengers have yet to see a jump in ticket prices, though this time of year is always busier.

“It’s always high seasonally, this time of year, anyway, because of people wanting to go south. COVID certainly exacerbated the issue by kind of restricting travel. Now people feel free to go about,” Williams said.

Travel agents, including Shelley Kohtz of Witte Travel & Tours, agree that the demand is there.

“We’ve seen strong spring break bookings… domestic (United States), Caribbean, Mexico are the big three of where people are headed this spring,” Kohtz said.

Rising gas prices highlight a key piece of advice for spring breakers: break out a practical budget so you don’t break the bank.

“Be realistic when it comes to travel. Gone are the days where you could fly to Florida for $200. That’s just not going to be the case anymore unless you are extremely lucky,” Kohtz said.