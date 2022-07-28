KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with Meals on Wheels America to help fight senior food insecurity.

The third annual ‘Raise a Wing’ event will take place on Friday, which happens to be National Chicken Wing Day.

Bell’s is donating $7,500 to Meals on Wheels and is working with about 50 other bars and restaurants across the country that are doing the same. Bell’s Brewery Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker said Meals on Wheels ’ commitment to tackling senior hunger and isolation makes it an important organization to support.

Go to bellsbeer.com for more information.

