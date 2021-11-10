Bell’s Brewing being sold to Australian brewer, merge with New Belgium Brewing

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan-based Bell’s Brewing is being sold to an Australian brewer and will merge with New Belgium Brewing.

Bell’s founder Larry Bell announced his retirement and that he is selling the company to Lion, which also owns New Belgium Brewing.

Bell founded Bell’s Brewing in Kalamazoo in 1985. The company, which employees 550 people, has grown to become the 16th largest brewery in the United States, according to the brewery.

The combination of Bell’s and New Belgium will be at the top of the U.S. craft beer market in both sales and growth, combining brands like Two Hearted Ale, Oberon Ale, Voodoo Ranger and Fat Fire.

Both the Bell’s and New Belgium names will continue to be used.

