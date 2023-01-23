KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Astronomical spring is already on the calendar, but Bell’s Brewery has made it official in West Michigan. The Michigan craft beer staple has announced Oberon Day will be celebrated on March 20.

Oberon Day marks the brewer’s release of its seasonal summer ale and has become a local tradition to celebrate the “end of winter.”

Oberon Ale will be available on tap at many bars and stores across the state, but Bell’s Eccentric Café on Kalamazoo Avenue will be the hub for Oberon Day fun. This year’s event, dubbed “Camp Oberon,” will start at 10 a.m., including games, live music and “Oberon-themed food.”

The citrusy ale was first brewed and released in 1992 as Solsun. Bell changed the name to Oberon in 1997 to avoid a copyright battle with a Mexican brewing company.

According to Hop Culture, Bell was looking to break away from traditional American brewing trends and focused on the Belgian saison. Solsun used Belgian malt and German hops but added American yeast which crafted a “completely unique, cloudy wheat beer.”

“It just became this juggernaut that took on a life of its own … especially in Michigan where we have long, arduous winters,” Bell told Hop Culture. “When Oberon came out (in the spring) people saw it as a celebration of having survived winter and summer coming.”

Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer marked Oberon’s 30th anniversary with a special proclamation, officially making Oberon Day a state holiday.

“Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs in the world,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As we welcome warmer weather, I want to raise a cold glass of our beloved Oberon to my fellow Michiganders who are looking forward to a Pure Michigan summer full of time with family and friends.”