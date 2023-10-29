KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOOD) — A man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Around 2 a.m., officers received a report of shots that were fired around the area of Fulford Street and Palmer Avenue.

Moments later, a 23-year-old Battle Creek man with gunshot wounds arrived at the local hospital. KDPS said he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.