Authorities: Man shoots, injures woman in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo police respond to a shooting scene on Ransom Street at Westnedge Avenue on Nov. 1, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who shot and injured a woman in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. on W. Ransom Street at N. Westnedge Avenue.

Kalamazoo authorities say the man and woman were involved a dispute, which escalated until the man shot the woman. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

The man took off and had not been arrested as of later Monday afternoon.

Police did not immediately release a suspect description, nor did they release any information about the woman’s identity.

The man and woman know one another, officials say, though they did not specify how. The community is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.