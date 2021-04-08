Authorities investigate homicide in Oshtemo Township

Authorities at the Concord Place Apartments near the intersection of Drake Road and KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township Thursday, April 8, 2021.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo County Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that the homicide is connected to two scenes in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo, where authorities were investigating Thursday morning.

The first scene was at the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive. The other scene was at the Concord Place Apartments, located near the intersection of Drake Road and KL Avenue.

Authorities near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township Thursday, April 8, 2021.

No additional information was released but Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told News 8 that more details would be released Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.