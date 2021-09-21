Authorities investigate death at Kzoo Twp. apartment complex

Authorities at the LakeView Apartments in Kalamazoo Township Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department confirmed to News 8 around 3 a.m. Tuesday that authorities were investigating a man’s death at the LakeView Apartments located on Colgrove Avenue off of Gull Road.

Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Kalamazoo Township Police Department were at the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested but police did say the death is considered suspicious.

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the death.

News 8 has a crew at the scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.