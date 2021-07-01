Authorities ID pair found dead in Comstock Twp.

Deputies investigate the deaths of two people in Comstock Township (July 1, 2021)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Comstock Township home Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified them Thursday as Zackery Bower, 21, and Patricia McDonald, 21. Both were from Kalamazoo.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the home on Higgins Street, between Pingree and Cass Streets, after someone reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found Bower and Mcdonald dead inside the home.

Their deaths are still being investigated and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

