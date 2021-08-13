Authorities: 7 face charges in drug, gun, stolen vehicle bust

Drugs and guns confiscated by authorities in an Aug. 11, 2021, bust on Vine Street and Hazel Avenue in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven people, including a suspect who authorities say crashed into a police cruiser while trying to avoid arrest, are expected to face charges after drug busts in Kalamazoo and near Paw Paw.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team — a multiagency anti-drug task force — said that on Wednesday, it raided three properties on East Vine Street near Portage street and Hazel Avenue near Barnard Avenue in Kalamazoo and on County Road 358 at 40th Street south of Paw Paw.

Investigators were looking for several suspects they believed had illegal guns and were selling meth and stolen vehicle parts in the Kalamazoo area.

One person described a as the primary suspect was also wanted from absconding parole, KVET said. As the bust was happening, authorities said, that person tried to get away on a motorcycle. The bike crashed into a police cruiser, at which point authorities said the suspect reached for a loaded gun. In the end, however, he was arrested without anyone being seriously hurt.

All told, KVET said it seized crystal meth, drug distribution packaging materials, six semi-automatic pistols, an AR-style rifle, magazines and ammunition, multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle parts, and about $4,000 believed to have come from drug sales.

The suspects are expected to face charges for possession with intent to deliver, weapons charges, including for having a stolen gun, possession of stolen vehicles, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing police. Their names weren’t released Friday, but authorities said they are all from the Kalamazoo and Paw Paw areas and range in age from 20 to 62.

People who know anything about drug or firearms trafficking in southwestern Michigan can call KVET at 269.337.8880 or sent an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269.343.2100. KVET said tips helped them in the bust this week.