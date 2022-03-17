PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating a string of car burglaries in Portage that involved at least nine vehicles.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received reports of several unlocked cars being broken into on Sitka Spruce Street.

When they arrived, several people were fleeing the scene, but officers were able to arrest them. As they were investigating, police located and arrested a second group of people who were connected to the burglaries. They also found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo, some stolen credit cards and an unregistered handgun, police said.

By Thursday morning, a total of nine vehicles had been reported broken into at eight different addresses on Sitka Spruce Street, Anna’s Lane and Baywood Drive. All vehicles had been unlocked at the time of the thefts, officers said. Police expect more reports to come in during the hours following the press release.

Police say seven juveniles and one adult are involved in these crimes. Seven of them are from Kalamazoo and one is from Portage. Three juveniles were charged with resisting and obstructing police, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property. They were sent to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.