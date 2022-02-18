Asylum Lake Preserve trees wrapped to deter hungry beavers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Midwinter in Michigan can feel quiet, but the native beavers at the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo have been quite busy recently.

“(The beavers) were down at the other end of the lake for a long time,” Lauri Holmes, who co-chairs the Asylum Lake Preservation Association, said. “We didn’t see them much. Maybe it was a very small family. But it didn’t impact us. Then they moved… and that’s when they started taking down all these trees.”

Holmes said a beaver’s typical diet is softwood like soft maples, cottonwoods and sassafras. But over the last few years, the locals’ appetite has wandered on to hardwoods like white oak and hickory, which can be a problem for other animals.

Evidence of beavers at work along Asylum Lake in Kalamazoo. (Fall 2021)

“The oak tree is a keystone species in the ecology of the natural environment. It provides food for caterpillars, which in turn provides food for birds, which in turn help the whole system,” Holmes explained. “We’re realizing that more and more as time goes on.”

In response, the council overseeing the preserve, which includes Western Michigan University’s facilities management, came up with a simple preventative measure: chicken wire fencing.

“It kind of just discourages them when they feel that with their nose. They’re not going to be able to chomp on the bark and get into the tree. And they’ll go somewhere else and find a softwood, we hope,” Holmes said.

Preserve managers stressed that the measure is not to drive out the native beavers, but rather to maintain a symbiotic relationship between the plant and animal kingdoms.

As for any human visitors, they are encouraged to stay in the know but to also take in Pure Michigan.

“As keystone species, what it really signifies is how healthy the environment is,” said John Kreuzer, who also co-chairs the association. “That’s our focus: preserving the preserve and managing it correctly because it’s such a vital resource for all of us.”