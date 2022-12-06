KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nurses at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike.

The move, which 86% voted in favor of, comes as the nurses union tries to work out a contract deal with the hospital.

Members say the hospital’s most recent offer takes away guaranteed leave policies and health retirement accounts, among other benefits.

They’d need to give the hospital a 10-day notice before any strike begins. Negotiations will continue on Thursday.