As COVID-19 cases rise, Bronson hospitals limit visitors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson hospitals will not be allowing visitors in most circumstances as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

The Southwest Michigan health care group announced Saturday it will only be allowing patients to have visitors under specific circumstances, like patients giving birth, patients 18 or younger and patients getting surgery.

End-of-life patients who are not COVID-19 positive can have up to six visitors, one at a time, who are 17 or older.

Bronson Hospitals are located in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, South Haven and Paw Paw. A full list of vistor exceptions can be found at bronsonhealth.com.