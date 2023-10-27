KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back in May.

On Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced that 18-year-old Andrew Johnson of Kalamazoo was arrested and charged with the murder of 33-year-old Marcus Pierce. Pierce was killed in the 500 block of Ada Street on May 14.

Johnson was arraigned Friday for the murder charge along with 19 other chargers. He was denied bond.

Pierce was killed during a series of shootings that day that saw three other residents injured in Kalamazoo.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.