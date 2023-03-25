PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested on murder charges for the suspicious death of an 18-month-old in Portage in December, police said.

Brandon Bryce Sullivan, 29, of Portage, was arrested Saturday for the death of 18-month-old Jacob Flowers of Kalamazoo. An autopsy report police received Wednesday determined the child’s death was a homicide.

Jacob was found unresponsive on December 15 at Sullivan’s Portage apartment, where he and his girlfriend were babysitting the child. First responders took Jacob to a hospital where he died the next day. At the time, police called his death “suspicious.”

Sullivan is set to face charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. He was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail.