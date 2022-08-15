KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Body cam footage released by Kalamazoo police on Monday shows an armed robbery suspect shooting at an officer.

On Saturday, there was an armed robbery in the 2100 block of S. Burdick Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says. A man armed with a rifle walked into a business and demanded money, then began to shoot at a clerk and customer who were both inside, KDPS said.

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

He then drove from the scene.

KDPS said police found him minutes later, driving south on S. Burdick Street. It said he crashed and ran away, and when an officer got close the suspect started to shoot at the patrol car.

Body cam footage released on Monday shows an officer driving in a patrol vehicle.

Watch the video on the player below. (Editor’s note: The first 25 seconds of the footage does not have sound.)

“He’s running through Candlewyck (Apartments), he’s armed with a shotgun. He’s got a long gun! He’s got a rifle — shots fired, shots fired!” the officer is heard saying into his radio in the video.

Sparks are seen in the frame as the sound of a gun going off is heard.

The officer continued to drive, then got out of his patrol vehicle, armed with a firearm himself.

“I took one round, he’s going westbound through Candlewyck,” he said into his radio.

“Stop, police! Stop, police!” he yelled at the suspect.

Three more rounds are heard going off and the officer ducked behind a building.

“Shots fired!” he again said into his radio. Three more shots are heard.

A car can be seen speeding out of the parking lot. It is unknown if the suspect was in that vehicle.

The officer radioed with more information on his location. After that, the video ends.

The suspect got away.

KDPS on Saturday said there were no injuries reported.

Police have released multiple surveillance footage photos of the suspect, along with a photo of a mask investigators found.

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of a mask investigators found following an armed robbery. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269.337.8139, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.488.8911.