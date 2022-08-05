PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after a fight that ended with her falling off the roof of a moving car, police say.

It happened on Friday around 10:15 a.m. on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue. Officers with Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a report that someone had fallen off the hood of a moving car.

Police say that a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man and an 18-year-old Portage woman had gotten into a “domestic argument.” The man was trying to leave an apartment complex parking lot when the woman jumped on the hood of the car, according to police.

He continued to drive south on Oakland Drive. When the car reached the area of Centre Avenue, the woman fell off and suffered severe head injury, officers say.

Police said that excessively high speeds were not involved.

The woman was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The driver was arrested and booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail. The county prosecutor is reviewing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.