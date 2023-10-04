PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage City Council will pick someone to replace a member who resigned and serve about a month before a new member is elected.

Applications for the term, which will run Oct. 17 to Nov. 13, are now available on the city’s website.

The deadline to apply is noon Oct. 12. Candidates are asked to attend the Oct. 17 city council meeting or be sworn in the following day.

The seat in question is on the Nov. 7 ballot, so the appointee’s term will be a short one. The person elected on Nov. 7 will take over Nov. 13.

The seat in question was vacated in August when Lisa Brayton resigned after questions were raised about her residency. She was accused of providing inaccurate information while filing to run for mayor in the 2023 city election.