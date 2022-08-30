In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Amtrak announced it is temporarily suspending two trains on the Wolverine route.

Wolverine Service Trains 350 and 355, which normal travel between Chicago and Pontiac, are canceled without alternative transportation. Amtrak expects the affected trains to resume normal operations on Sept. 17.

Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will also serve Wolverine stations in southwestern Michigan.

Amtrak cited a lack of manpower and available train equipment for the temporary suspension of some Wolverine route services.

For updated schedules and information, Amtrak said riders should visit Amtrak.com, use its mobile app, or call 1.800.872.7245.