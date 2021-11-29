Ambulance transporting patient involved in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating a crash involving a car and an ambulance.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday at Whites Road and South Westnedge Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the ambulance was carrying a “critical patient” to Bronson Methodist Hospital and had its lights and sirens activated when a vehicle traveling west on Whites Road entered the intersection, driving into the path of the ambulance.

Two other ambulances were called to the scene after the crash- one to transport the original patient to the hospital, and the other to treat those who were injured in the crash. KDPS says all injuries caused by the crash are considered not life-threatening.

Alcohol and drugs did not play roles in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.