COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An ambulance rolled over during a crash with a snowplow on I-94 Friday morning, according to Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on I-94 near Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township. A snowplow was on the inside shoulder of the road on I-94 with its lights on and wing plows up when a Life EMS ambulance hit the plow and rolled over, according to MDOT.

MDOT said it could not confirm who was at fault.

The driver of the snowplow was not injured, and the plow was taken out of service, MDOT said.

MDOT could not confirm any information about the ambulance, including if there were any injuries.