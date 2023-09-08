PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Amazon delivery driver saved a man from a burning home in Portage last month.

On Aug. 18, the Portage Department of Public Safety said firefighters were called to Currier Drive for a report of a house fire.

Before firefighters arrived, PDPS said an Amazon delivery driver, Cedric Figures, was dropping off a package at a nearby house when he heard the man yelling for help. Figures saw the flames through the kitchen window, grabbed a fire extinguisher that was outside and went into the home. Figures put out the flames and then help the man out of the house, according to PDPS.

“Put good energy out, and you’ll receive the same – but don’t do it for something in return. Just do it because you know it’s right and good will come back to you.” said Figures when asked about his experience, according to a PDPS Facebook post.