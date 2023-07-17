KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 300 new United States citizens on Monday completed a journey that for some was years in the making.

A naturalization ceremony welcoming new Americans coming from 67 country was held at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

After a long process of studying, taking the test and meeting all other requirements, the men and women who participated took the oath of allegiance and could finally say, “I am a citizen of the United States.”

A naturalization ceremony at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo on July 17, 2023.

Edison and Bjanka, originally of Albania and now living in Grand Rapids, waited 14 years to become citizens.

“We are so happy,” Bjanka said.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” Edison agreed.

“It’s a relief. We waited for 14 years and now it’s like, we’re here, we can’t believe that we’re here and we made it. It’s like, ‘Wow, thank you God,’” Bjanka said.

They and other new citizens celebrated with family and friends. Some took photos with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

“This is personal for me,” Huizenga said. “My wife is an immigrant from Canada. Her parents immigrated from the Netherlands after World War ll. That is what makes us so unique as a country.”

While Monday’s ceremony was filled with excitement, it happened while the U.S. continues to deal with illegal immigration at the country’s southern border, Huizenga noted.

“We need to simplify our entire immigration system, but we also need to enforce it and that’s what we’re really not seeing down on the southern border and that frankly diminishes what these folks are going to be going through today,” he said. “All of the resources that are being focused on these millions of people who are coming across the southern boarder caused these folks to have delays.”

The newly sworn citizens were admonished to go forward with all the freedoms that go along with their accomplishment and reminded one of their first stops might be the Secretary of State’s Office to register to vote.