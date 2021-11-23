Allegations of inappropriate texts from Vicksburg employee

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Vicksburg Community Schools has suspended an employee after allegations arose that the person sent inappropriate text messages to a former student.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

The district said that the texts were sent over the summer and that at that time, the person who received them was not a Vicksburg student. It learned of the allegations through an anonymous tip.

The district did not release the employee’s name Tuesday, but said the person has not been on campus all year. The person has been suspended and banned from campus while police work to learn more.

“Safety of our students is our first priority, and we are working closely with local authorities to make sure they have everything they need to investigate these allegations thoroughly,” Assistant Superintendent Steve Goss said in a statement.