Allegan Co., Kalamazoo Co. requiring masks for K-6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both Allegan County and Kalamazoo County will be requiring masks in schools for kindergarten through sixth grade this fall.

In a joint release Wednesday, the Allegan County Health Department and the Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department announced that the new policy is effective immediately. All students in kindergarten through sixth grade and all teachers and staff that work with those students will be required to wear a mask indoors.

Teachers and staff that work with students that are “medically fragile” of all ages will also be required to wear masks.

The order will remain in effect until six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for kids age five and up, or until the health departments say otherwise.