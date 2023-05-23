KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Police Officers Association of Michigan and Defender Mobility will donate an all-terrain wheelchair to a Kalamazoo officer who was hit by an intoxicated driver on his way to work.

Officer Tom Maher of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was riding his motorcycle to work in July 2022 when he was hit. Maher was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Part of Maher’s left leg was amputated, and he was paralyzed from the waist down, according to a POAM news release.

Maher’s brother organized a GoFundMe campaign to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair for Maher. “Tom’s greatest joy in life is being outdoors with his 3 children,” he wrote.

In response, POAM and Defender Mobility, a nonprofit, decided to donate a TracFab wheelchair to Maher.

This marks the 44th TracFab wheelchair they have donated, as well as their 12th year of donating mobility aids to disabled police officers and veterans.